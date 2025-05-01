Open Menu

AJK Observes May Day With Renewed Resolve For Labor Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

AJK observes May Day with renewed resolve for Labor rights

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st May, 2025) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), May Day, the World Laborers Day was observed on Thursday with renewal of pledge to continue due endeavours and spirit to secure and safeguard the due rights of the working class besides to uphold the dignity and honour of a labourer -the back bone of every economically prosperous nation.

Speakers paid tributes to the Chicago martyrs who sacrificed their lives 139 years ago in 1886. May Day rallies were held across AJK, including in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and other districts, to commemorate their supreme sacrifices and struggle for labor rights.

In Mirpur Special ceremonies were held to mark the day for paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Speakers said the best way to honor the Chicago martyrs is to follow their footsteps in securing working-class rights. They resolved that the martyrs' supreme sacrifices will be remembered as a beacon for laborers worldwide to claim their due rights.

Trade union leaders pledged to improve living standards for the working class and demanded salary increases and welfare measures. Posters called for laborers' salaries to be pegged to the current value of 10 grams of gold, aiming to uplift their lifestyle.



