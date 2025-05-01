Atta Tarar Appreciates PBA's Ban On Broadcast Of Indian Songs
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday appreciated the decision taken by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to halt airing of Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations.
The minister officially wrote to Secretary General PBA Shakeel Masud to commend the "principled decision” by the PBA on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“This patriotic gesture is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation," the minister wrote while lauding the PBA for demonstrating “a strong sense of national solidarity” in the light of “rapidly evolving current situation”.
"I deeply appreciate the above initiative of PBA on its own which upholds the dignity and sovereignty of the nation," the minister stated in the letter a copy of which is available with the APP.
"This shows we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times," he stressed.
The minister concluded the letter by “acknowledging with pride” the efforts of all media stakeholders who continue to act in the national interest and support government efforts which are directed towards promoting unity, peace and patriotism.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation stands united to thawart any aggression; AJK PM6 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar appreciates PBA's ban on broadcast of Indian songs6 minutes ago
-
No compromise to be made on dignity, sovereignty of country: Ali Mardan16 minutes ago
-
BBC exposes Indian lies following Pahalgam false flag attack36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt, WFP agree to enhance Child & Maternal Health, launch Rs578m School Meals Pilot project ..36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ideological, geographical boundaries protected fully: IPC Chairman36 minutes ago
-
NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan56 minutes ago
-
DPM discusses regional situation with Slovenian counterpart56 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses56 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms1 hour ago