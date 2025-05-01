Open Menu

Atta Tarar Appreciates PBA's Ban On Broadcast Of Indian Songs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday appreciated the decision taken by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to halt airing of Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations.

The minister officially wrote to Secretary General PBA Shakeel Masud to commend the "principled decision” by the PBA on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“This patriotic gesture is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation," the minister wrote while lauding the PBA for demonstrating “a strong sense of national solidarity” in the light of “rapidly evolving current situation”.

"I deeply appreciate the above initiative of PBA on its own which upholds the dignity and sovereignty of the nation," the minister stated in the letter a copy of which is available with the APP.

"This shows we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times," he stressed.

The minister concluded the letter by “acknowledging with pride” the efforts of all media stakeholders who continue to act in the national interest and support government efforts which are directed towards promoting unity, peace and patriotism.

