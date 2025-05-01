No Compromise To Be Made On Dignity, Sovereignty Of Country: Ali Mardan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said that no compromise would be made on protecting the integrity, dignity and sovereignty of the beloved homeland.
In a statement issued here, he said that adopting a responsible approach for peace and stability in the region is the need of the hour.
Expressing his views on the recent tension between Pakistan and India, Mir Ali Mardan Domki said that the continuation of tension is harmful not only for both the countries but also for the entire region.
He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country which has always preferred dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve all disputes including the Kashmir issue.
He said that However, if there is any threat to the country’s sovereignty or security, the people of Pakistan are always ready to make any kind of sacrifice to defend their land.
He said that Pakistan’s forces are fully prepared and alert at all times and the entire nation stands by the forces to defend the homeland and it is clear that there could be no compromise on protecting the integrity, dignity and sovereignty of the beloved homeland.
Former Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki said that in the current circumstances, wisdom, there is a need to move forward with moderation, tolerance and prudence so that the people of South Asia could enjoy an environment of peace, development and prosperity.
He also urged the international community to play a positive role in reducing tensions.
