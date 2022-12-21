Speakers have emphasized upon the country's educational institutions to highlight new avenues of cooperation with China and identify complications in politics, economy and culture as China was a significant strategic partner and source of foreign investment.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers have emphasized upon the country's educational institutions to highlight new avenues of cooperation with China and identify complications in politics, economy and culture as China was a significant strategic partner and source of foreign investment.

They expressed these views while addressing a seminar on 'Strategic and economic dimensions of Pakistan, China Relations, amid deepening global Geopolitical divide' organized by Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) in the senate hall of the University of Sindh, Wednesday.

They also stressed the need for taking joint efforts for strengthening Pakistan- China friendship and said that the Construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and close cooperation between the neighboring countries was their collective responsibility.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon said that there were tremendous opportunities of higher education in China and Chinese universities could provide admission to large numbers of students.

He said that the Chinese educational institutions should register themselves with Pakistan accreditation bodies in a bid to resolve the problems faced by Pakistani students on their return after obtaining the utmost degrees from various Chinese Universities.

Addressing the seminar, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that China's production of Al-Khalid tanks and GF-17 Thunder fighter jets with Pakistan was a testimony of the extraordinary defence cooperation between the two countries.

He said it was important to open the CPEC project to the public so that no propaganda could affect the friendship between the two countries, adding that Sino-Pak will soon start working on a key project to prepare submarines for Pakistan Navy and China will also ensure access to Pakistani engineers to the manufacturing plant.

Pakistan's Ambassador announced that the University of Sindh will be provided with the opportunities to enter into educational agreements with top varsities of China, so that it could advance in the field of higher education and research being the old University of Pakistan.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto said that there were ideal relations between Pakistan and China and cooperation between the two countries in various fields including education and defense.

Executive Director Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CSSS) and former Ambassador Kazi M. Khalilullah said that China was an old friend of Pakistan, but with time, the friendship between the two countries had become stronger than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

Former Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr. Ansar Pervez said that initially Pakistan bought a nuclear power plant from Canada, but due to Canada's coldness, the project could not go ahead, after which China started the same project and it also assisted Pakistan in the same way.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and others also made online speeches.