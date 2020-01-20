Chinese CG visits Karachi University

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

Chinese delegation visited University of Karachi and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to discuss the upcoming project between Karachi University and Sichuan Normal University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese delegation visited University of Karachi and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to discuss the upcoming project between Karachi University and Sichuan Normal University.

The six member Sichuan Normal University delegation was led by Consul General of China in Karachi, Li Bijian and it included SNU's Vice President of Cai Guangjie. Chinese staff of the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi was also present, said KU a press release on Monday.

Li Bijian expressed that Pak-China friendship has no match and all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries has a long history.

He said that the CIUK is the largest Chinese institute across the country and providing the best facilities to the enrolled students.

He appreciated the efforts of the SNU and Karachi University and mentioned that upcoming four years split degree program on Chinese Language and Culture at Karachi University would be a great opportunity for the students.

Consul General Li Bijian said that he was glad to know that varsity's students would get 20 scholarships per annum and this facility would be available for the maters program in different disciplines.

He observed that faculty and students and other collaboration between the KU and the SNU would deepen bilateral friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

He also mentioned that the University of Karachi along with Sichuan Normal University, China and Yonsei University in South Korea has formed SKY Alliance, which would set a new benchmark in the region.

He shared that South Asia Regional Conference of Confucius Institute would be held in coming days and added that he was informed that the KU and the SNU would also host lectures series of the faculties of both countries.

Meanwhile, the VP SNU Cai Guangjie announced that Sichuan Normal University would start co-PhD program in physics, chemistry, mathematics, history, international relations and education. She also expressed that SNU would like to become a part of the varsity's research journals.

KU's VC Khalid Iraqi while welcoming the Li Bijian said that Karachi University would like to enhance the impact factor of its journal with the help of the SNU faculty and added that Karachi University would arrange online video conferences and webinars for the faculties and students of both countries.

He mentioned that the University of Karachi was determined to provide high-quality education and is fully committed to providing better facilities to its students.

Later, the Consul General and the VP of SNU Cai Guangjie planted saplings in the lawn in front of the New Administration Building of KU.

