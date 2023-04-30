UrduPoint.com

Chinese Engineers Successfully Installed Shaft Pan In 884-MW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Chinese engineers successfully installed Shaft pan in 884-MW

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese engineers on Sunday successfully installed a Shaft pan in Sukki Kinari 884 megawatts hydropower project which would provide a base for water preservation and power generation.

According to the details, the pan shaft has an important role in generating electricity by converting energy from an outflow between the upstream water and downstream water. The system comprises a vertical shaft, the shaft crown of which forms an inlet level that is essentially parallel to the bottom and which below the water level of the upper water runs.

Under Construction Suki Kinari Hydropower Project-884MW Shaft 234m deep double chamber surge shaft which is being constructed to neutralize the hammering effect of water due to the sudden shutdown of generating units last year.

90 percent work of the Sukki Kinari hydropower project has been completed while the installation of the heavy transmission line is in progress at a rapid pace.

The total gross installed capacity of Sukki Kinari Project is 873.508-MW with the supply of 4 sets of impulse turbines. SK project is a foreign direct investment project by Suki Kinari Hydro (Private) Limited. It is a joint venture by White Crystal Limited, Saudi Arabia (58%), Eden Inc. Behad, Malaysia (20%), China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) (20%), etc.

The run-of-river facility is one of the early-harvest clean energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gezhouba Group, China is implementing the project at around $2 billion.

