Chitral Has Potential To Generate 4300MW Cheap Electricity: SACM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Chitral has potential to generate 4300MW cheap electricity: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy and Power Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand Thursday said that Chitral valley has the potential of generating 4300 megawatt cheap hydel power and adding presently the provincial government in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is working on three hydel projects of 506 megawatt.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing on progress over FWO implemented projects in Chitral. Besides Secretary Energy and Power, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Special Assistant, Project Director FWO, Brig (Retd), Tariq Mahmood said that the organization was currently working on three hydel power projects including 137 MW Shogosain, 144 MW Shashgai Zandoli and 230 MW Laspur Marigram in Chitral.

They held threadbare discussion on feasibility studies, production license and land acquisition related issues of these projects.

The Special Assistant on behalf of the provincial government assured full cooperation to FWO authorities regarding these projects. He said that the completion of these projects will help earn billions of rupees in receipts for the province.

The Secretary Energy & Power, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that the energy potential of Chitral could be utilized for provision of cheap electricity to new economic zones.

Similarly, the CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan said that the provincial government has evolved plans for setting up a new grid and transmission line in Chitral.

