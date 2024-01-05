(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) In a groundbreaking move, Syeda Maimoona Shah, an independent candidate hailing from the remote Over region of Chitral, has ventured into politics to reshape and revolutionize the destiny of the NA-1 constituency.

Bucking the trend, she brings a distinctive background as the most educated female candidate, previously serving as a lecturer at an international university in Saudi Arabia, She said this while talking to APP on Thursday.

Chitral, known for its challenging terrain and limited access to basic facilities, is witnessing a unique political journey. Syeda Maimoona Shah, not associated with any political dynasty, aimed to break the traditional mould by stepping into the political arena.

Maimoona Shah's educational journey is impressive, boasting degrees in MA English and MSc Psychology from Punjab University Lahore. She also holds a postgraduate diploma in Speech and Language Therapy and is pursuing an MS from Rafah International University. Her academic tenure includes being a lecturer and academic advisor at Qassim University in Saudi Arabia from 2012 to 2021, where she taught English Linguistics.

Syeda Maimoona Shah's foray into politics is fueled by a strong desire to uplift her constituency. She emphasizes the urgent need to tackle poverty, unemployment, and the dire state of education and health facilities in Chitral's NA-1.

Highlighting the crumbling infrastructure as the root cause of these issues, she envisions positive change through her skills and experiences.

For Maimoona Shah, politics is a means to enhance the quality of life for Chitral's residents. With a focus on addressing pressing issues in education and healthcare, she sees her role as pivotal in bringing about positive transformation. She underscores the need for parliamentary representation to effectively advocate for her constituency.

Undeterred by her lack of political lineage, Maimoona Shah embarked on a grassroots campaign, receiving positive responses from locals and political workers alike. Despite the challenges posed by difficult roads and extreme weather, she remains determined to continue campaigning after January 10. The public sentiment echoes the belief that educated women should actively participate in politics, fostering optimism about her candidacy.

Chitral's political landscape has seen limited female representation, with only three women attempting their luck in the NA-1 constituency. Maimoona Shah, however, distinguishes herself as an independent candidate, setting a precedent for future aspiring women in the region.

As Chitral gears up for the 2024 general election, Syeda Maimoona Shah emerged as a symbol of change and resilience. Her unique background, commitment to addressing grassroots issues, and determination to navigate the challenges of political life make her a noteworthy candidate. The coming months will reveal whether this trailblazing educator can secure a place in Parliament and advocate for the transformation she envisions for Chitral's NA-1 constituency.