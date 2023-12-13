Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic College

In a magnificent display of nature's beauty, the historic Islamic College Peshawar hosted the annual exhibition of Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a magnificent display of nature's beauty, the historic Islamic College Peshawar hosted the annual exhibition of Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum).

Provincial Minister of education, Dr. Qasim Jan inaugurated the exhibition.

He said that the festival will help to raise the awareness of flowers and other activities among the people.

The minister said that it was need to promote the plantation of useful trees along with flowers to cope with environmental challenges.

He lauded Islamia College University for upholding its splendid traditions and urged students to actively contribute to the institution's pristine and disciplined environment.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Gul Majid Khan shed light on the diverse objectives of the Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition, creating an ambience that nourishes both intellect and beauty for students and citizens alike.

He applauded the creative prowess on display, especially from those engaged in the green movement.

He said that Islamic College Peshawar boasts more than 100 varieties of Gul-e-Dawoodi, serving as a valuable asset to the institution's financial resources.