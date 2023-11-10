Open Menu

CIA's SIU Karachi Apprehends Key Operative Of Ali Zehri Dacoit Gang

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The CIA's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Friday successfully apprehended a key operative, Abdul Shakoor, affiliated with the notorious Ali Zehri dacoit gang. The arrest, conducted in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, followed a crucial tip-off received by the SIU team.

Shakoor's interrogation revealed that the Ali Zehri gang primarily focuses on perpetrating street crimes across various parts of Karachi, including Hamdard University Road, Hub Dam Road, Northern Bypass, and Band Murad.

The gang intimidates and robs individuals at gunpoint, extorting cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Shakoor also disclosed that the gang's leader, Ali Zehri, manages the sale of stolen mobile phones and other looted items, distributing a share of the proceeds among gang members. He further divulged details about over 15 street crime incidents linked to their gang's operations.

Law enforcement recovered a pistol with three rounds from Shakoor, prompting the initiation of a case at the SIU police station.

