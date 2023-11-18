Open Menu

Cinematic Maestro Pervaiz Malik Remembered On 15th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The nation on Saturday marked the 15th death anniversary of the iconic film director Pervaiz Malik, a trailblazer in Pakistan's cinematic landscape.

Born in 1937 in Karachi, Malik, who introduced a unique cinematic style, is celebrated for his unparalleled contributions to the country's film industry.

Being the first qualified film director in Pakistan with a foreign degree, Malik entered the film realm in 1964 following his graduation from the University of Southern California.

His cinematic journey was characterized by fruitful collaborations with actor Waheed Murad, writer Masroor Anwar, and music director Sohail Rana, resulting in numerous super-hit films that left an indelible mark on the industry.

Among his acclaimed works are the timeless classics "Heera Aur Pathar," "Ehsaan," "Doraha," "Meherbani," and the all-time blockbuster "Armaan."

Malik's directorial prowess earned him the prestigious Pride of Performance award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.

Pervaiz Malik directed over 20 films, each a testament to his artistic brilliance. Tragically, the seasoned film director passed away on November 18, 2008, succumbing to a cardiac arrest in Islamabad.

As the industry fondly remembers this cinematic luminary on his 15th death anniversary, Pervaiz Malik's legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of Pakistani cinema.

