UrduPoint.com

City Experiences Drizzle, Another Wet Spell Likely From Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

City experiences drizzle, another wet spell likely from Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial capital experienced drizzle in most parts on Monday, which lowered the temperatures, while the Meteorological Department predicted start of another wet spell from Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter the country from March 21, and likely to grip most parts of the country on March 22. Under the influence of that weather system, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur from Tuesday to Friday.

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is also expected at most parts of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during that period.

Strong wind and hailstorm may damage infrastructure and standing crops in the country and heavy rains may cause flash floods in some parts of the country.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period while day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has also advised the departments concerned and citizens to take appropriate measures to avoid damage while tourists should remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Kot Addu March May From Rains

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

25 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

31 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.