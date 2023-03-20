City experiences drizzle, another wet spell likely from Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial capital experienced drizzle in most parts on Monday, which lowered the temperatures, while the Meteorological Department predicted start of another wet spell from Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter the country from March 21, and likely to grip most parts of the country on March 22. Under the influence of that weather system, widespread rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur from Tuesday to Friday.

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is also expected at most parts of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during that period.

Strong wind and hailstorm may damage infrastructure and standing crops in the country and heavy rains may cause flash floods in some parts of the country.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period while day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has also advised the departments concerned and citizens to take appropriate measures to avoid damage while tourists should remain more cautious during the forecast period.