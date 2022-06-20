City Mayor Babuzai tehsil takes oath ceremony held in Wadoodia Hall

City Mayor Babuzai tehsil, Swat Shahid Ali Khan took oath of his office on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :City Mayor Babuzai tehsil, Swat Shahid Ali Khan took oath of his office on Monday.

District Election Commissioner, Swat Fraidullah Khattak administered the oath to him in a ceremony held in Wadoodia Hall, Saidu Sharif.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, the city mayor said that he would equally treat both opposition and treasury benches of the Tehsil Council. Similarly, development funds would be distributed among all members and without any discrimination, he added.

The ceremony was attended by government officials and general public in a large number.