UrduPoint.com

City Mayor Babuzai Tehsil Takes Oath Ceremony Held In Wadoodia Hall

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

City Mayor Babuzai tehsil takes oath ceremony held in Wadoodia Hall

City Mayor Babuzai tehsil, Swat Shahid Ali Khan took oath of his office on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :City Mayor Babuzai tehsil, Swat Shahid Ali Khan took oath of his office on Monday.

District Election Commissioner, Swat Fraidullah Khattak administered the oath to him in a ceremony held in Wadoodia Hall, Saidu Sharif.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, the city mayor said that he would equally treat both opposition and treasury benches of the Tehsil Council. Similarly, development funds would be distributed among all members and without any discrimination, he added.

The ceremony was attended by government officials and general public in a large number.

Related Topics

Election Swat Saidu Babuzai All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th ..

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

1 second ago
 Vietnam reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Macron seeks to salvage power after France vote up ..

Macron seeks to salvage power after France vote upset

3 minutes ago
 ICMPAI-2022 Conference held at Islamia University ..

ICMPAI-2022 Conference held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Zehri felicitates newly elected body of BAP

Zehri felicitates newly elected body of BAP

3 seconds ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.