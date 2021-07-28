UrduPoint.com
City Police Reviews Arrangements For Muharram Ul Harram

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

The Capital City Police here Wednesday reviewed security arrangements being finalized for observing upcoming month of Muharram ul Haram in a peaceful manner following corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting presided over by SSP Operation, Yasir Afridi attended by all Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and Moharrars.

The SSP Operation directed all officers to ensure implementation of corona SOPs during mourning processions.

He expressed satisfaction on arrangements and directed concerned police officers to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all ingress and egress points of the city.

SSP Operation said that a special security plan has been formulated for Muharram ul Haram adding that snipers would be deployed on buildings adjacent to Imambargahs to deal with any untoward incident.

