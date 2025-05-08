Civil Defence Training Mandated In KP Educational Institutions Amid Rising Tensions
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department has ordered all public and private educational institutions across the province to suspend extracurricular programs and begin civil defence training for students in light of heightened military tensions with India.
A formal notification issued here on Thursday, directed schools and colleges to halt all sports, cultural, and other non-academic activities.
It cited the "current war-like situation" as the reason for the urgent shift in focus toward preparedness and safety.
The department had instructed school administrations to begin preparations for civil defence training without delay and informed the heads of all public and private institutions, including educational boards, to ensure full compliance with the directive.
