CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

The top court issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, and home secretary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 19th, 2022) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday expressed serious concerns over transfers and posting in high-profile cases.

CJP Gulzar made these observations While heading a five-member bench seized witg hearing of the suo motu notice taken on perceived apprehension of "persons in authority" undermining the criminal justice system.

Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar are the other members.

CJP Ata Bandial took the notice of perceived interference in the "independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government"..

The CJP took notice of the media reports that the government authorities were interfering into the internal matters of the prosecution.