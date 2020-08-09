CJP forms five benches for next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two benches at the principal seat Islamabad, two benches at Karachi Registry and one bench at Lahore Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

A three-member headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz UL Ahsan would hear cases including conversion of public land into residential or Commercial purpose at Karachi, application by Syed Adil Gillani, Advisor Transparency International Pakistan regarding Land Grabbing Mangove Delta of Malir River in DHA, Karachi, report filed in compliance of order dated: 09-08-2019 by Muhammad Yasir Ujjann,Principal Engineer, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd regarding Structural Evaluation of the S.B. Complex, unauthorised Constructions including encroachment cases and Illegal construction in violation of building plan, Abubakar Mariwala vs the National Accountability Bureau thr. its Chairman and another on the basis of source report the NAB conducted inquiry against Ex-Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Nisar Ahmed Morai and Ex-Chairman (FCS) Sultan Qamar Siddiqui to probe the allegation of misuse of authority embezzlement of funds and illegal appointments of 343 persons in FCS on various posts which resulted into loss to the tune of Rs 343.

796 million to FCS while the two-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear the cases at the Karachi Registry.

The first bench comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The second bench comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases at the principal seat Islamabad.

During the week the court would hear many important cases including different appeals filed by government employees regarding appointment, dismissal, regularization and promotion, pension matters of retired employees, appeals against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking bails and suspension of sentences, appeals against death sentences, life imprisonment, tax matters of different individuals and educational institutions cases regarding admission matters.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear cases at SC Lahore Registry.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.