Cleaning drive enters in final phase city before monsoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of District Administration Abbottabad a month-long cleaning drive of the drainage system in the city, Thursday entered in the final phase.

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Cantonment board (ACB) continued its cleaning drive of the drainage system before the monsoon in the fourth consecutive week.

In the first phase of the drive, natural drains around Karakoram Highway (KKH), Seena Laboratory, Link road, Jinnah Abad, PMA road, College road and Jub bridge were cleared. WSSCA, TMA, ACB and local government officials would make sure to complete the drive well before the monsoon.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, all concerned are working for the betterment of drainage system, step by step cleaning, eradication of encroachment and shifting of garbage on regular basis.

During the monsoon season, special attention would be paid to the Jub Nullah for the continuous flow of the traffic, the people of Abbottabad were also directed by the district administration to use garbage points for the disposal of their day to day needs as the major cause of blockage in the drainage system was garbage which was thrown by the people. The cleaning drive would continue till the clearance of all drains and Nullahs of the city.