Six Suspects Killed In Lahore Police 'encounters'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) At least six suspects were killed while two managed to escape in a series of alleged police encounters between the Crime Control Department (CCD) and robbers in different areas of the city.
According to CCD sources, three suspects — identified as Irshad, Ibrahim, and Farooq — were killed during an exchange of fire in Jubilee Town, reportedly by the bullets of their own accomplices.
In another alleged encounter near Do-Moria Bridge, two detained suspects, Aslam and Jamil, were gunned down.
Separately, during an operation in Chung, one suspect was shot dead by an accomplice’s firing, while another, Mansha, sustained injuries and later died on the way to the hospital.
Police said the remaining suspects fled under the cover of darkness, and a search operation has been launched to track them down.
