PSCA Launches Upgraded Version Of Public Safety App
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched an upgraded version of its Public Safety App, designed to address emergencies and meet the needs of citizens.
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority says that the upgraded version of the Public Safety App has advanced features that have been developed in consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the vision of protecting citizens. The new version of the app can be used free of charge for the next 30 days, a move that will especially benefit people stranded in flood-affected areas.
The app is the first of its kind in Pakistan to include specific features for the blind, mute, hearing-impaired and epileptic patients as well as people with mental health problems. Specially trained agents who are experts in sign language have been integrated to assist them.
Key functions of the app include one-tap 15-emergency calling, live chat, video call and location-based flood alerts, gesture-based SOS alerts, fall detection for epilepsy patients, accident and collision alerts and also provides a Family Circle feature to track loved ones.
The Public Safety App has been developed with a holistic design approach and is available in both English and urdu. Along with helping disabled citizens, the app provides direct access to emergency services including fire brigade, medical aid, motorway police and Punjab Highway Patrol. The app enhances special safety measures for women, children, senior citizens and minorities, making it a comprehensive initiative towards Punjab’s technology-based public safety.
