IHC Seeks Details Of Allotted Plots On Waterways
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details from CDA regarding allotted plots on drains and waterways.
Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case filed by the residents of Margalla Town and Orchard Scheme in the Federal capital.
The court directed the CDA to submit a layout plan along with an explanation on the basis on which plots were built on waterways and drains. Advocate Kashif Ali Malik appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners. His position was that despite the flood situation, the CDA is allotting plots on drains and natural waterways, due to which several residential areas are submerged in water these days.
The court adjourned the further hearing of the case till October 16 with the above instructions.
