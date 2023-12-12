Open Menu

Closure Of Sukkur Barrage Canals Announces

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Chief Engineer, Sukkur barrage has informed the general information of agriculturists and the forming community settled on the Sukkur barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Sukkur barrage will remain closed from 6th January to 20th January 2024 both days (includes) for normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure.

The barrage pond will be reduced gradually from zero hours on the 6th of January 2024. Its raising will again start from zero hour on 20th January, respectively, a notification issued here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, there will be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals like North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal, Khairpur Feeder East & west Canal, Rohri Main Canal and Nara Canal of the Sukkur Barrage.

