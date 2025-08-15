Governor KP calls on Chairman Senate, development, unity, welfare issues discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, at the Parliament House on Friday and discussed wide range of issues, including political, economic and social stability in the country, as well as challenges faced by the people of KP and practical measures to address them.

Chairman Senate underscored that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a pivotal place in Pakistan due to its strategic geographical location, historic role, and the unparalleled sacrifices of its people for the nation’s security, stability, and progress.

He emphasized that the people of the province have, from the creation of Pakistan to the present day, made invaluable contributions towards peace, unity, and stability contributions that will be remembered in golden words in the annals of national history.

Governor Kundi provided a detailed briefing on the province’s developmental priorities, pressing challenges, and the specific issues of the merged districts of the former FATA region.

He apprised the Chairman Senate of ongoing strategies to strengthen engagement with tribal elders and to implement welfare initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for the people of the province.

Chairman Senate reiterated his firm commitment that the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is integral to Pakistan’s sustainable future, assuring that all possible cooperation will continue at the Federal level to support the province.

The meeting was also attended by newly elected Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood. Both the Governor KP and Senator Talha Mahmood prayed for the departed soul of cousin of Chairman Senate and former federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani. They eulogized social and political services of late Syed Tanveer ul Hassan.