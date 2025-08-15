Governor KP Calls On Chairman Senate, Development, Unity, Welfare Issues Discussed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, at the Parliament House on Friday and discussed wide range of issues, including political, economic and social stability in the country, as well as challenges faced by the people of KP and practical measures to address them.
Chairman Senate underscored that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a pivotal place in Pakistan due to its strategic geographical location, historic role, and the unparalleled sacrifices of its people for the nation’s security, stability, and progress.
He emphasized that the people of the province have, from the creation of Pakistan to the present day, made invaluable contributions towards peace, unity, and stability contributions that will be remembered in golden words in the annals of national history.
Governor Kundi provided a detailed briefing on the province’s developmental priorities, pressing challenges, and the specific issues of the merged districts of the former FATA region.
He apprised the Chairman Senate of ongoing strategies to strengthen engagement with tribal elders and to implement welfare initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for the people of the province.
Chairman Senate reiterated his firm commitment that the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is integral to Pakistan’s sustainable future, assuring that all possible cooperation will continue at the Federal level to support the province.
The meeting was also attended by newly elected Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood. Both the Governor KP and Senator Talha Mahmood prayed for the departed soul of cousin of Chairman Senate and former federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani. They eulogized social and political services of late Syed Tanveer ul Hassan.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AI technician escapes leaving equipment behind,case registered2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on Chairman Senate, development, unity, welfare issues discussed2 minutes ago
-
Cloudburst and heavy rains claim 13 lives, dozens missing in Mansehra District2 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)2 minutes ago
-
Young woman from AJK earns pride of Pakistan award12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attacks on police stations, check posts in KP12 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves netted12 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over losses in torrential rains, orders immediate relief12 minutes ago
-
Three burnt due to gas leakage12 minutes ago
-
Govt orders single-point power supply for All SEZs, industrial estates12 minutes ago
-
BISE to declare grade-9th result on Aug 2012 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman to launch Awami Khidmat program from Multan next week22 minutes ago