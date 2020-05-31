Clouds, winds breaks heat wave, temperature down to 38 degree Celsius

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Clouds, cold winds broken heat waves by downing the temperature to 38 degree Celsius here on Sunday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23 degrees Celsius in Dera. The Meteorological Department has forecast unusual rains in the country.

The forecast has already been issued while the administration has also been alerted. Strong winds and gusts are continuing in Dera Ismail Khan and its environs due to which the heat wave has broken, with light rain in some places and cloud cover in some hilly areas. Farmers have been instructed to take special precautionary measures in view of heavy rains.