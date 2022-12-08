UrduPoint.com

Cloudy, Cold Weather Continues To Grip Most KP

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Cloudy, cold weather continues to grip most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that light rain with light snowfall over hilly areas is likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

Fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, whereas fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05 Chitral 17/00, Timergara 21/04, Dir 18/-1, Mirkhani 17/03, Kalam 12/-3, Drosh 18/03, Saidu Sharif 21/01, Pattan 23/06, Malam Jabba 09/00, Takht Bhai 22/06, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 20/03, Parachinar 22/02, Bannu 25/05, Cherat 18/03, D.I. Khan 27/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

