UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Free Travel In OLMT

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 11:03 PM

CM announces free travel in OLMT

Punjab Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), plying of electric buses and Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) at his office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), plying of electric buses and Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) at his office on Friday. The CM announced a concessional package for women and students travel on OLMT along with free rides for elderly citizens and differently-abled persons.

It was decided in principle to revise a stage-wise fare of OLMT while an advisory committee was also constituted to convert Orange Train to solar energy.

The contract sourcing of LWMC was entrusted to an advisory committee.

The CM said that the solar system would be installed at the Train stations and added that the first electric buses pilot project would also be started in the provincial metropolis. The government would provide world-class travelling facilities to people in environment-friendly buses, he concluded.

Former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former PS to CM GM Sikandar, chairman P&D, CEO Daewoo, secretaries of P&D, energy, finance, transport departments and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company Metro Orange Women Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike ..

Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike lifter

2 minutes ago
 Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water ..

Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water in Pakistani rivers

2 minutes ago
 Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lauds COAS participation in Royal M ..

Chief Minister lauds COAS participation in Royal Military Academy

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

30 minutes ago
 Empowering youth PPP's manifesto: Asif Zardari

Empowering youth PPP's manifesto: Asif Zardari

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.