CM announces free travel in OLMT

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), plying of electric buses and Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) at his office on Friday. The CM announced a concessional package for women and students travel on OLMT along with free rides for elderly citizens and differently-abled persons.

It was decided in principle to revise a stage-wise fare of OLMT while an advisory committee was also constituted to convert Orange Train to solar energy.

The contract sourcing of LWMC was entrusted to an advisory committee.

The CM said that the solar system would be installed at the Train stations and added that the first electric buses pilot project would also be started in the provincial metropolis. The government would provide world-class travelling facilities to people in environment-friendly buses, he concluded.

Former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former PS to CM GM Sikandar, chairman P&D, CEO Daewoo, secretaries of P&D, energy, finance, transport departments and others attended the meeting.