RWMC, MLU express solidarity with Pak Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) To express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and Municipal Labour Union(MLU) organised a joint rally here on Monday.

The rally participants were carrying banners and placards with the National flags, pictures of the Army Chief and other Armed Forces Chiefs.

The atmosphere echoed with the loud slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Army Payinda Bad".

Addressing the rally, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security, and their role in thwarting the evil intentions of the enemy was commendable.

Municipal Labor Union President Raja Haroon, Secretary Shahid Raza Padri and Chairman Chengiz Bhatti also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in their speeches and said that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.

The operation “Banyan Marsus” had shattered the dream of Indian supremacy and forced the enemy to cease fire, they added.