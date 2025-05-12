Steps being taken to prevent cheating system in exam center for quality of education: Zafarullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Superintendent FA, FSc Center two of Usta Muhammad Zafarullah Bugti, along with Deputy Superintendent Khalil Ahmed Jamali on Monday said that measures are being taken to control cheating process during on the ongoing examination for interest of quality of education.

They said these views while talking to the students during checking the cell phones and duplicates of the students appearing for the ongoing FA and FSc examinations at the Center two Usta Muhammad.

They said that no one would be allowed to use duplicates and mobile phones, if any student's mobile phones are recovered or duplicated, strict action to be taken against them.

Both officials further said that the children of the province must be protected from cheating and be equipped with the wealth of knowledge, because where children pass by cheating, they never succeed in practical life.

Today we have to pledge that the curse of cheating must be eliminated. Children must become educated and literate citizens because they have to serve the country and nation, they mentioned.

They said that today, only those nations are developed in the world, those who made knowledge their weapon and eradicated ignorance from their country, we also have to light the candle of knowledge for the development and progress of our country.

They said that cheating is a disease that is pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance, the Balochistan government is leaving no stone unturned to eliminate this disease adding that we all have to work together in a practical struggle.

The Balochistan board is fulfilling its national duty by conducting clean and transparent examinations in a peaceful environment in accordance with national aspirations, they mentioned.