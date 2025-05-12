Laser land leveling can boost crop yield by 15%, save 25% water: expert

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to adopt laser land leveling technology and said that it can crop yield from 10 to 15% in addition to save water up to 25%

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Adeel Ahmad termed water savings a key tool in promoting precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices across the country. He highlighted the importance of integrating modern mechanical tools in farming and said that laser land levelers play a vital role in enhancing agri productivity and water efficiency.

He said that the government is providing advanced agricultural equipment which is a significant step as mechanization not only improves the quality of agricultural research but also enable the farmers to save maximum water by leveling larger area of their lands.

Such practices are also imperative as these can also contribute at lot in the food security and overall agricultural development, he added.