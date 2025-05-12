Open Menu

Faisalabad Celebrates Victory Against India

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Faisalabad celebrates victory against India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Faisalabad celebrated the success of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos with great zeal and zest by hoisting flags, arranging fireworks and dance parties in addition to showing unity for national defence.

The wave of celebrations swept through Faisalabad as the city’s main squares lit up with banners featuring Pakistani flags and messages of gratitude to the Pak armed forces while people distributed sweets and danced in jubilation.

The celebrations continue for the last three days as various departments, educational institutions and trade, political and social organizations organized rallies, walks and seminars. The district administration arranged fireworks on late Sunday night to celebrate the successful operation of the Pak army against Indian aggression.

In this connection, screens were also installed at seven key locations including Clock Tower, District Council Chowk, MCF Chowk, PIA Office Chowk, Chenab Club, D-Ground and Iqbal Stadium to broadcast the press conference of the DG ISPR.

The crowd gathered enthusiastically and chanted patriotic slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Paindabad.” The festive mood was further lifted by pleasant weather following rainfall and celebratory fireworks organized by the administration.

The celebrations including traditional drum dances and sweets sharing continued into the night as the people expressed joy over what they described as a great victory.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

5 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan