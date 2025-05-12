Faisalabad Celebrates Victory Against India
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Faisalabad celebrated the success of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos with great zeal and zest by hoisting flags, arranging fireworks and dance parties in addition to showing unity for national defence.
The wave of celebrations swept through Faisalabad as the city’s main squares lit up with banners featuring Pakistani flags and messages of gratitude to the Pak armed forces while people distributed sweets and danced in jubilation.
The celebrations continue for the last three days as various departments, educational institutions and trade, political and social organizations organized rallies, walks and seminars. The district administration arranged fireworks on late Sunday night to celebrate the successful operation of the Pak army against Indian aggression.
In this connection, screens were also installed at seven key locations including Clock Tower, District Council Chowk, MCF Chowk, PIA Office Chowk, Chenab Club, D-Ground and Iqbal Stadium to broadcast the press conference of the DG ISPR.
The crowd gathered enthusiastically and chanted patriotic slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Paindabad.” The festive mood was further lifted by pleasant weather following rainfall and celebratory fireworks organized by the administration.
The celebrations including traditional drum dances and sweets sharing continued into the night as the people expressed joy over what they described as a great victory.
