Desire For Peace Must Not Be Seen As Weakness: Bilal Kayani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Monday that Pakistan has shown its full strength to defend itself, while also making it clear that it wants peace, progress and prosperity in the region.
However, he stressed that this desire for peace should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.
Bilal Kayani made these remarks while visiting the family of Shaheed Mehboob Elahi in Jabi, Tehsil Fatah Jang, on direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Mehboob Elahi was martyred in an Indian drone attack.
He was accompanied by Station Commander Attock Brigadier Adnan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik and former MPA Sardar Iftikhar.
The delegation laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s grave, offered prayers for his soul and extended condolences to the family.
Bilal Kayani also conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing the nation’s respect and gratitude to the martyr and his family.
Speaking to the family, he said the Prime Minister has directed that the families and children of those martyred in Indian attacks will be provided with education, healthcare and job opportunities.
He further said the government would rebuild any mosques or homes damaged during the attacks, reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting the families of national heroes.
“By the grace of Allah, the strength of our leadership and armed forces, and the unity of our people, we have achieved victory,” the minister said.
The family of the martyr thanked the Prime Minister and his representatives and reaffirmed their commitment to defend the country.
