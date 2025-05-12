(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) "International Nurses Day, 2025" observed here at Ziauddin University on Monday under the theme “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies.”

The event was hosted by Ziauddin University’s Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, which sought to highlight the invaluable contributions nurses make to both national and global healthcare systems.

Pammla Petrucka, Professor, College of Nursing and school of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan, Canada was the keynote speaker of the event and addressed the gathering online.

She said as we gather to honor the contributions of nurses today, it is imperative that we recommit to ensuring their well-being and sustainability in the workforce.

Dr. Petrucka discussed the critical importance of sustainable workforce strategies for nurses, emphasizing that “The International Council of Nursing's (ICN) Caring for Nurses Agenda outlines a clear and urgent call to action. Adequate staffing, access to proper equipment, and safe working environments are not privileges; they are the foundations of effective healthcare systems.” She further elaborated that investing in nurses' education, ensuring fair and competitive compensation, and fostering supportive, high-performing workplace cultures are not optional but essential. These steps are critical to protecting nurses’ rights, enhancing job satisfaction, and ultimately strengthening global healthcare delivery.

While talking about the future of nurses in Pakistan, Dr. Yasmin Amarsi, advisor to the chancellor, Ziauddin University, and a legendary nurse, said, “We have the Pakistan Nursing Federation, there should have been elections to elect someone who can have a voice. We need to make new strategies, and most importantly, we don’t need anyone to tell us or the nurses what we should do.

Dr. Sumaira Khowaja Punjwani, Principal of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Ziauddin University, spoke on the significance of prioritizing nurses' well-being in line with the ICN agenda. She emphasized the need to cultivate respect, recognition, and support for nurses across healthcare settings.

The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Santosh Kumar, addressing challenges within the nursing sector. Khair-un-Nisa Khan, Principal of the College of Nursing at Dr. Ruth K.M. Pfau Civil Hospital, called for urgent reforms to prevent burnout, while Afshan Nazly, Associate Professor at Ziauddin University’s Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, emphasized the importance of continuous professional development and mentorship. Dr. Laila Akbar Ladak, Gulshan Bhatia Endowed Associate Professor at Aga Khan University, and Hakim Shah, Principal of Indus College of Nursing and Midwifery, highlighted the importance of integrity in nursing practice, stressing its role from early education through to clinical settings. The panel focused on practical solutions aligned with the ICN’s Caring for Nurses Agenda, advocating for investment in nurses' well-being.

Dr. Pamela Marshall, Dean of Ziauddin University’s Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery (ZUFONAM), welcomed the guests, speakers, and students, discussing the nobility of the nursing profession and its promising prospects.

Dr. Pamela Cipriano, President of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), also sent a video message highlighting the importance of addressing the challenges nurses face in today’s healthcare environment. The event concluded with a lamp-lighting ceremony, an oath-taking ceremony to pay tribute to Florence Nightingale, and a theatre performance.