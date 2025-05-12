UoG faculty meets to reschedule exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Senior faculty members of the University of Gujrat (UoG) met to discuss the rescheduling of upcoming examinations in light of the prevailing situation.

A university spokesperson said the meeting focused on maintaining academic continuity while prioritizing student well-being and ensuring institutional preparedness.

A follow-up session is planned to finalize the revised exam schedule and its implementation strategy. The university administration aims to announce new dates shortly, taking into account all logistical and safety considerations to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for all students.