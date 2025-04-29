Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Mumtazabad police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler over throwing acid on neighbors in the Nizamabad area here on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly occurred after the neighbors objected to drug peddler named Badshah over burning stolen electrical wires at his residence.

According to police sources, the suspect known in the area for drug trafficking and sheltering criminal elements became enraged after being asked to stop lighting fire. On which, he along with accomplices, carried out the acid attack, leaving several injured.

The injured victims were shifted to the hospital, and FIR registered at Mumtazabad police station.

Under the supervision of SP Cantt, Kainat Azhar, SHO Mumtazabad Azhar Abbas Gill and his team utilized modern technology and professional investigative techniques to trace and apprehend the suspect.

SP Kainat Azhar stated that there was zero tolerance against heinous crimes like acid attack and strict legal action would be taken against culprits.