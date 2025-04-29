Open Menu

Notorious Drug Peddler Held Over Throwing Acid On Neighbors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Mumtazabad police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler over throwing acid on neighbors in the Nizamabad area here on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly occurred after the neighbors objected to drug peddler named Badshah over burning stolen electrical wires at his residence.

According to police sources, the suspect known in the area for drug trafficking and sheltering criminal elements became enraged after being asked to stop lighting fire. On which, he along with accomplices, carried out the acid attack, leaving several injured.

The injured victims were shifted to the hospital, and FIR registered at Mumtazabad police station.

Under the supervision of SP Cantt, Kainat Azhar, SHO Mumtazabad Azhar Abbas Gill and his team utilized modern technology and professional investigative techniques to trace and apprehend the suspect.

SP Kainat Azhar stated that there was zero tolerance against heinous crimes like acid attack and strict legal action would be taken against culprits.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

5 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

5 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

6 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

6 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan