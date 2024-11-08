- Home
CM Bugti Orders Anti-Corruption Establishment To Investigate Development Scheme In Panjgur
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment to investigate the development scheme of Panjgur Chitkan Bazar Old Diesel Mandi Road to Faiz Muhammad Chowk.
The chief minister has taken notice of the complaint of the residents of Panjgur to curb corruption and embezzlement of funds.
On the order of CM, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought a report from the officials of the concerned department.
According to the notification of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, an inspection team headed by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Makran Circle has been formed to investigate the matter.
In the notification of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, the Secretary of the Department of Communications and Works has been mandated to ensure the presence of local officers along with the inspection committee.
