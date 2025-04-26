Open Menu

CM Bugti Takes Notice Of Appeal Of Aryan's Mother As He Died During Treatment In India

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the appeal of the Aryan’s mother, who died during treatment in India on Saturday

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that on the special directive of Chief Minister, the Balochistan government has paid all the expenses of the Indian hospital,

He said that the Balochistan government has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the return of the family members to Pakistan,

Shahid Rind noted that arrangements have been finalized for the return of Aryan's dead body and family members from India saying that the Balochistan government is also paying all the air expenses.

He said that the government is in constant contact with the family members and is providing all possible assistance.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his condolences and sorrow over the death of Aryan, he said and added that the CM has instructed the provincial authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the return of Aryan's dead body and family members until the return of the family members.

Shahid Rind said that the CM has directed for complete guidance and assistance in all matters.

