Open Menu

Rawalpindi Board Chairman Makes Surprise Check On Exam Marking Center

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Rawalpindi Board chairman makes surprise check on exam marking center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) In a surprise visit, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (BISE) Rawalpindi Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan inspected the Matric First Annual 2025 marking center at Government PAF High school, Lower Topa Murree today, ensuring CM Maryam Nawaz's directives for transparent examinations.

During the visit, the chairman strictly monitored compliance with marking SOPs, directing the staff that "no compromise on marking standards will be tolerated." He directed examiners to complete markings with honesty, in line with the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy against irregularities.

"Students are our nation's future.

Any injustice in their academic results is unacceptable and no interference will be allowed", he said while emphasizing on merit based papers checking.

The spokesman BISE Rawalpindi said that the inspection was a follow up of instructions from Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Higher Education Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed to ensure merit, modernization and transparency in examinations. The Rawalpindi Board aims to strengthen public trust in the education system through such steps. He further informed that the surprise visits at the marking centers would continue on random selection basis.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

20 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

20 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

20 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

20 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan