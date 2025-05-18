Rawalpindi Board chairman makes surprise check on exam marking center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) In a surprise visit, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (BISE) Rawalpindi Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan inspected the Matric First Annual 2025 marking center at Government PAF High school, Lower Topa Murree today, ensuring CM Maryam Nawaz's directives for transparent examinations.

During the visit, the chairman strictly monitored compliance with marking SOPs, directing the staff that "no compromise on marking standards will be tolerated." He directed examiners to complete markings with honesty, in line with the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy against irregularities.

"Students are our nation's future.

Any injustice in their academic results is unacceptable and no interference will be allowed", he said while emphasizing on merit based papers checking.

The spokesman BISE Rawalpindi said that the inspection was a follow up of instructions from Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Higher Education Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed to ensure merit, modernization and transparency in examinations. The Rawalpindi Board aims to strengthen public trust in the education system through such steps. He further informed that the surprise visits at the marking centers would continue on random selection basis.