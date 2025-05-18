Open Menu

Rubina Khalid Welcomes Appointment Of Bilawal Bhutto As Head Of Diplomatic Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Rubina Khalid welcomes appointment of Bilawal Bhutto as head of diplomatic delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has welcomed the appointment of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the head of a diplomatic delegation by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, Rubina Khalid said that it is a positive and encouraging step by the Prime Minister to entrust Bilawal Bhutto with a leading diplomatic role at the global level.

She highlighted that Bilawal Bhutto had already demonstrated exceptional and commendable diplomatic achievements during his tenure as Foreign Minister.

“His role as Foreign Minister was instrumental in restoring Pakistan’s image and credibility on the global stage,” she added.

Senator Rubina Khalid further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance amid recent Pakistan-India tensions and strengthened diplomatic ties with the international community.

She praised his consistent and well-articulated representation of Pakistan’s position on global forums and international media.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the true heir to the vision and mission of his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his great mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," she said.

She concluded by stating that the Prime Minister's recent decision marks an important step towards achieving greater diplomatic success for Pakistan on the world stage.

