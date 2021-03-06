UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Journalist's Brother

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM condoles death of journalist's brother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Nazakat Ali Ansari, brother of Liaquat Ansari, senior reporter of Duniya news.

In his condolence message on Saturday, he extended sympathies and condolences to the family members.

The CM prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

