CM condoles death of veteran actor Ejaz Durrani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Ejaz Durrani and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the services of late Ijaz Durrani and said that hewas a valuable asset of the film industry whose artistic services could not be forgotten.