CM condoles demise of Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh.

The chief minister said that delivering the most number of Hajj sermons was a distinctive honour of the late Grand Mufti, adding that pilgrims would continue to feel his absence for a long time.