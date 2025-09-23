CM Condoles Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh.
The chief minister said that delivering the most number of Hajj sermons was a distinctive honour of the late Grand Mufti, adding that pilgrims would continue to feel his absence for a long time.
