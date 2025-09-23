Faran Tahir Marks 10 Years Of Service At Sahiwal Coal Power Plant
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Marking a proud milestone, Faran Tahir has completed 10 years of service at Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Pvt.) Ltd. a project under CPEC, becoming the first Pakistani employee to achieve a decade-long tenure at the 1,320MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant.
Beginning his career in the Engineering Department, he handled vital coordination with National Grid institutions, securing critical approvals, including the landmark Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Faran’s journey has been defined by dedication, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s power sector.
In 2016, he was appointed as General Monitor for 58 Pakistani staff sent to China for training, where his leadership ensured the program’s success. Later that year, he was recalled to Pakistan to assist in key government coordination, playing an instrumental role in the plant’s back-energization in January 2017 and its Commercial Operation date (COD) in October 2017. For his outstanding efforts, he was named Employee of the Year 2017, said a press release on Tuesday.
Over the years, Faran rose through the ranks, serving in the Maintenance and Planning Departments before being promoted to Assistant Manager in 2018. Known for his expertise in government and regulatory affairs, he has led crucial interactions with CPPA-G, NEPRA, ISMO, and other stakeholders.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, his strong relationships with authorities helped maintain uninterrupted plant operations while ensuring compliance with health protocols.
Currently, Faran is spearheading the plant-side implementation of the Automatic Governor Control (AGC) system, while continuing to manage high-level coordination with ISMO.
Beyond technical achievements, he has represented the company with distinction, welcoming government officials, academic delegations, and international dignitaries to the plant. His writings in national newspapers have also highlighted the plant’s role in Pakistan’s energy security.
Adding to his accolades, in May 2025, Faran was among only two Pakistani employees shortlisted to represent Huaneng Pakistan at China Huaneng Group’s 40th Anniversary and English Speech Competition in Beijing — a proud moment that underscored his ability to embody the company’s vision at an international platform.
Faran’s decade of service is being celebrated by his colleagues and company leadership as a shining example of loyalty, resilience and excellence. His journey reflects the enduring spirit of collaboration under CPEC and the values of innovation and dedication that drive the success of the Sahiwal Power Plant.
