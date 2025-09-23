DG Safe City, CTO Hamzah Honour Promoted ITP Officers In Rank Pinning Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a prestigious ceremony where Director General Safe City and DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joya, along with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun, honoured the promotion of officers from the rank of Head Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).
An official told APP on Tuesday that the senior officers, accompanied by other members of the police leadership, formally pinned the new ranks to the promoted officers.
Speaking on the occasion, DG Safe City Muhammad Haroon Joya congratulated all the promoted officers and extended his heartfelt wishes for their future. He said that with promotion comes greater responsibility and noted that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued clear directives to continue the promotion process across all vacant positions.
He said these promotions were a result of the officers’ dedication and hard work, adding that it was by the grace of Allah Almighty that they had reached this milestone. He urged the officers to perform their new responsibilities with greater commitment and professionalism, becoming a source of pride for the department.
He said the officers must prioritize police welfare and ensure the provision of justice to citizens, making it their foremost mission to bring ease and relief to the public. He expressed confidence that they would continue to carry out their duties with politeness, sincerity, dedication, and a spirit of public service.
On the occasion, the promoted officers expressed gratitude to the senior leadership for their encouragement and pledged to fulfil their duties with professionalism and further strengthen the department’s reputation.
