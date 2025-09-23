Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteers Intensified, 6,291 Fined, 69 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Crackdown on profiteers intensified, 6,291 fined, 69 arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the crackdown against profiteering has been intensified across the province.

According to a spokesperson of the price Control Department, 357,062 inspections were conducted during the last 24 hours, leading to fines of Rs. 553,000 on 6,291 profiteers, registration of six cases, and the arrest of 69 individuals.

The spokesperson said that inspections at flour sale points resulted in action against 347 profiteers with five arrests, while checks at chicken shops led to fines against 312 profiteers and three arrests.

Similarly, inspections of hotels and tandoors resulted in fines on 482 profiteers, registration of five cases, and three arrests. At sugar sale points, 203 profiteers were fined and four individuals were arrested.

The spokesperson said that the government’s zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and overcharging is being implemented in letter and spirit to ensure the sale of all essential commodities strictly at government-notified rates.

