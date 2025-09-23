Open Menu

MCMC Officers Visit Police Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The officers of 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), Lahore (NIPA) called on City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umer at Police Lines here on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed about the different police departments. SSP Investigation and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The CPO said that Safe City, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Center and Meesaq Markaz are functional to facilitate the people in the district. He informed about the welfare measures taken for police officials and also highlighted the sacrifices of police martyrs and ghazis.

He said that a gender based violence unit has been established in the district, adding that police stations have been equipped with modern technology and facilities.

Later, the members of the delegation were taken to a safe city and the service center.

