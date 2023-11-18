CM directs for early completion of Data Darbar expansion project soon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri, and inspected the expansion project of the shrine and reviewed the progress.

The chief minister witnessed the work of expansion of the shrine's corridors and directed to complete the expansion project soon. On this occasion, the Chief Minister was briefed about the upgradation of the project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Hajwiri Hall, in which the progress on the up-gradation of 9 shrines of the saints in Punjab was reviewed.

In the meeting, it was decided to declare a tourist trail through the shrines of H. Sharif, Hazrat Jalaluddin Bukhari and other saints, construction, repair and upgradation of the shrines and buildings of H. Sharif, Baba Balhe Shah, Hazrat Musa Pak, Baba Farid, Upgradation of Shah Shams Tabriz and other shrines was reviewed.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to submit a report after transferring the land around Data Darbar and said that the offices located in the shrine complex will be shifted outside and the basement and directed to expand Qawli Hall.

Chief Minister directed arrangements to continue 24-hour Langar Khana in Data Darbar, apart from this, he directed to maintain the chamber in its original condition and said that the area around the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajwiri Data Ganj Bakhsh should be kept neat and clean.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine and laid a chador, placed flowers and prayed for the country's integrity, stability, peace in Palestine and development and prosperity of the Gazans.

With the support of Medina Foundation, the capacity of visitors will increase from 3000 to 5000 by expanding the passage around the shrine.

Revenue, Secretary Construction and Communications, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, DG Walled City Authority of Lahore, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and related officials were also present on this occasion.