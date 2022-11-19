UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Tariq Teddy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent comedian, Tariq Teddy, and announced Rs 3,000,000 financial assistance for his family.

In his condolence message on Saturday, the CM vowed not to leave alone the family of Tariq Teddy in the hour of distress.

The chief minister acknowledged that Tariq Teddy by amusing millions of people asa comedian performed par excellence services of art.

