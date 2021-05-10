CM Felicitates National Cricket Team
Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:37 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the national cricket team over a clean sweep victory in the Test series against Zimbabwe
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the national cricket team over a clean sweep victory in the Test series against Zimbabwe.
In a message here on Monday the CM said the players had achieved success by showing the best teamwork,adding that batsman Abid Ali played an important role in this regard.