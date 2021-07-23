CM for ensuring smooth traffic flow at entry, exit points of Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed CPO Rawalpindi to ensure smooth flow of traffic at entry and exit points of Murree.

The traffic police, as well as the administrative officers, should actively work to restore traffic on Murree routes and traffic congestion should be restored at the earliest to facilitate tourists.

He also appealed to the citizens to avoid going to Murree as it has a parking space of 3200 to 4000 vehicles while more than 60,000 vehicles have crossed Murree toll plaza by the evening.