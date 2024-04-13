Open Menu

CM Grieves Over Death Of Four Children In Matiari

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari

Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children in a wall collapse incident that occurred in the village of Ramzan Unar in New Saeedabad, District Matiari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children in a wall collapse incident that occurred in the village of Ramzan Unar in New Saeedabad, District Matiari.

The CM has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Matiari to visit the grieving family, assist them in burying their children, rebuild the collapsed wall, and offer his condolences to them.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah has expressed his condolences over the deaths of two army men who were killed while conducting an operation against terrorists in Buner.

Related Topics

Sindh Army Visit Matiari Buner Saeedabad Murad Ali Shah Family

Recent Stories

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate ..

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..

1 minute ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

1 minute ago
 Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

1 minute ago
 CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 wa ..

CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..

4 minutes ago
 CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker

CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker

4 minutes ago
 Air ambulance service to start in June : CM

Air ambulance service to start in June : CM

57 seconds ago
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event ..

Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada

58 seconds ago
 Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holi ..

Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays

1 minute ago
 Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of ..

Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg

1 minute ago
 DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended

DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended

1 minute ago
 New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters lead ..

New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders

48 seconds ago
 DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended

DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan