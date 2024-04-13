CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari

Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children in a wall collapse incident that occurred in the village of Ramzan Unar in New Saeedabad, District Matiari

The CM has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Matiari to visit the grieving family, assist them in burying their children, rebuild the collapsed wall, and offer his condolences to them.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah has expressed his condolences over the deaths of two army men who were killed while conducting an operation against terrorists in Buner.